Active Towns: a Deep Dive into Bay Area Advocacy

Streetsblog editor Roger Rudick first met John Simmerman at Europe's Velo-City international conference on all things bike safety, held in Leipzig, Germany this past May. Simmerman is an advocate best known for the great "Active Towns" podcast and YouTube channel, which "looks at how the built environment influences human behavior related to active living and especially active mobility."

Simmerman decided to do an in-depth look at developments in the Bay Area and invited Rudick and advocate Luke Bornheimer to be the guests on his latest video, released Tuesday, "The Quest for Safer Streets in the San Francisco Bay Area." It also features segments from Streetfilms. The program highlights several massive wins, including the car-free JFK Promenade, several amazing protected bike lanes, and the bike bus boom. Be sure to check it out along with past episodes of this great program.