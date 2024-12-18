Commentary: As Pedestrian Deaths Hit a Decade High, Peskin’s Last Move Blocks Safer Streets

That familiar tune played out again in San Francisco’s corridors of power: progress on safe streets and better transit was blocked by political maneuvering and old-school obstructionism. This time, the SFMTA Board nomination of Sara Barz—a qualified and well-regarded advocate for equitable, people-first transportation—is dead in the water, and guess who wielded the axe? None other than Supervisor Aaron Peskin, maestro of “Not In My Back Yard” foot-dragging.

If you’ve followed Streetsblog SF over the years, you’re familiar with District 3's Supervisor Aaron Peskin's tendency to water down or torpedo safe and livable streets projects. Chinatown was excluded from the Biking and Rolling Plan under his watch. He messed with the Polk Street safety project. He stood shoulder to shoulder with opponents of Prop K—a local measure that permanently reclaimed the Upper Great Highway to people—at a rally, further illustrating his long-standing resistance to progress.

Now, here we are again. Mayor London Breed’s pick, Sara Barz, isn’t some radical flamethrower. She’s a thoughtful, transit-focused reformer who understands that streets should serve people, not just cars. Yet Peskin succeeded in sinking her nomination. The SFMTA Board desperately needs strong, independent voices—people who have the expertise and political courage to move transit and bike projects forward. Barz fits that bill. But for Peskin, that’s apparently the problem.

The Board of Supervisors voted to reject Barz’s nomination. Supervisors Myrna Melgar, Matt Dorsey, Rafael Mandelman, and Joel Engardio tried to continue the nomination into the new mayoral term. But Supervisor Peskin, who had sent his signal that he was voting “NO” during last Tuesday’s meeting of the Rules Committee, was joined by Supervisors Shamann Walton, Asha Safai, Dean Preston, and Hilary Ronen (Connie Chan was absent) in voting "NO" at the full board, successfully blocking the nomination (see Mission Local's coverage for more details here).



The stakes were high. The SFMTA Board sets the direction for the streets we all use. If we want more public space, safer bike infrastructure, more reliable Muni service, and a transportation system that prioritizes people over parking spots, we need board members who share that vision and aren’t afraid to stand up to the political bullies. It’s about ensuring the next generation of San Franciscans enjoys a city built for humans, not cars.

Here’s what makes this showdown even more infuriating: this might be Peskin’s last “screw-you” to safe streets before he leaves office in January. After years of stymying progress, he’s clearly determined to go out swinging. How’s that for a legacy? Meanwhile, it’s painfully ironic—no, let’s call it tragic—that this sabotage of a qualified and people-first SFMTA Board pick coincides with the grim milestone of our 23rd pedestrian death this year, the highest number in a decade, surpassing even 2014. While Peskin plays politics, our streets continue to kill and maim people.

Peskin succeeded, and it’s not just one person losing a seat —we all lost out on the path toward safer, more humane streets.