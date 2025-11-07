Advocates Respond to Mayor Lurie’s District 4 Pick Beya Alcaraz

Mayor Lurie announced Thursday that he appointed Beya Alcaraz to complete Joel Engardio's term as Supervisor of District 4. From the mayor:

A lifelong Sunset resident, small business owner, and teacher, Beya represents the future of the Sunset and Parkside. I’m excited to work with her to deliver results for the West Side and all of San Francisco.

Of course, the question on the mind of advocates is where does Engardio's replacement stand on the beachfront park that was once Great Highway. She declined to say how she voted on Prop. K., but she told the Chronicle that "What is going on right now is not working, and I am dedicated to finding a solution that works for us. That probably means reopening the Great Highway to cars in some capacity."

Friends of Sunset Dunes put out the following response: