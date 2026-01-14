Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Congestion Pricing

Congestion Pricing: Is it Time to Try it in San Francisco?

Congestion pricing has been an unqualified success in New York (and lots of other places). Why wouldn't it work here? That was the question on a recent episode of State of the Bay on KALW

1:49 PM PST on January 14, 2026

Image: SFCTA

As our esteemed colleagues on the East Coast have documented, the once-controversial plan for congestion pricing in New York, now a year old, is an unqualified success. From Streetsblog's NYC:

New research from the Regional Plan Association shows that the $9 peak toll to drive into Manhattan below 59th Street has created cascading benefits across the metropolitan area — a change from when drivers were sitting on the road going nowhere.

“Contrary to pessimistic expectations, the congestion pricing program is not causing traffic to be diverted outside the Congestion Relief Zone," said Rachel Weinberger, an RPA vice president. "Instead, as more people choose transit, trips to Manhattan by car are averted, resulting in less, not more, traffic in the Bronx, Bergen County, and all around the region. We see a reduction in traffic jams and increased overall time savings both within and outside the Zone."

Which begs the question: if the program is so successful in NYC (and Stockholm, and London, and other places) why not try it in downtown San Francisco? After all, it's a great way to fund transit and make up for the city's acute budget shortfall. San Francisco has been studying just this possibility for many years but has yet to build the political will to do it.

That was the topic on KALW's "State of the Bay," which discussed the issue Monday evening with Transform's Zack Deutsch-Gross. The segment starts at about 18 minutes in. Be sure to check it out.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

today's headlines

Headlines, January 14

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Analysis: What It Would Take To Put America First in Transit Again

January 14, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Opinion: Transportation Researchers Still Care About Equity. This Week They’re Proving It

January 13, 2026
Sunset

Supervisor Wong’s Attempt to Put Cars Back on Sunset Dunes Crashes

Plus an ode to Sunset Dunes: "To the Neighbors — and the One Who Now Speaks for Them"

Roger Rudick and Kevin Reed
January 13, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Thanks to All of You, Streetsblogs California, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Made Our 2025 Fundraising Goal

January 13, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 13

January 13, 2026
See all posts